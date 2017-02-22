GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Southeast Advances To A-5 Championship After Holding Off Omaha Benson

Lincoln Southeast got a big basket when they desperately needed it the most.

The Knights had a two-point lead when Alaetra Long scored with 4:59 to play, sparking a 17-7 run the rest of the way and giving Southeast a 55-41 victory over Omaha Benson Tuesday night in the District A-5 semifinal at the Prasch Activities Center.

Southeast (16-8) will now play Lincoln East for the A-5 district championship Thursday night at East. The Spartans won their semifinal game Tuesday night, 66-35 over Omaha Bryan.

Benson, who finished the season 8-15, fought their way back in the third quarter after being down by ten. Quinesha Lockett scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the second half for the Bunnies, including a basket that led to a three-point play and pulled Benson to within two of Southeast, 36-34, with 5:15 left.

The Bunnies shot 60% from the field in the third quarter, but managed to shoot 33% during the final period.

Karsin Underwood, who led Southeast in scoring with 14 points, hit 10-of-12 free throws in the game, including 7-of-7 from the line in the fourth quarter. She nailed six straight free throws during the final 1:40 of the game.

Long added 10 points in the Southeast win. Delani Harris finished with 13 points off the bench for Benson.