Girl’s Model Pickup Truck Found, Two Men Cited

An 11-year-old girl’s model of a 1978 Ford pickup she made for her grandfather has been found.
Lincoln Police say the model truck was recovered, after the two men seen in the picture (to the left) were cited on Friday.
The girl had her truck returned by police, where she entered the truck in a 4H competition at the Lancaster County Superfair. It was reported missing last Friday (August 4) and security video obtained by police showed two men walking away with the truck.
Police say the unidentified men have been cited.