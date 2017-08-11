Girl’s Model Pickup Truck Found, Two Men Cited

Lincoln Police recovered this stolen model 1978 Ford pickup truck created by an 11-year-old Lincoln girl that was stolen at the Lancaster County Superfair. Police covered the model truck on Friday, August 11, 2017. The girl will receive an LPD fidget spinner (pictured in the bed of the pickup). Photo courtesy of Lincoln Police.

An 11-year-old girl’s model of a 1978 Ford pickup she made for her grandfather has been found.

Lincoln Police say the model truck was recovered, after the two men seen in the picture (to the left) were cited on Friday.

The girl had her truck returned by police, where she entered the truck in a 4H competition at the Lancaster County Superfair. It was reported missing last Friday (August 4) and security video obtained by police showed two men walking away with the truck.

Police say the unidentified men have been cited.