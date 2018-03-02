Girls State Basketball Scoreboard

Class A
Lincoln East 47, Papillion-LaVista 45
Lincoln Southwest 49, Millard North 38
Millard South 69, Lincoln High 48
Omaha Westside 47, Lincoln Pius X 41
Class B
Beatrice 52, Sidney 38
Elkhorn 42, York 30
Elkhorn South 36, Seward 35, OT
South Sioux City 65, Platteview 56
Class C1
Bishop Neumann 47, Grand Island Central Catholic 36
Columbus Scotus 49, Wahoo 32
Lincoln Christian 47, Auburn 33
Mitchell 53, Pierce 36
Class C2
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Hartington Cedar Catholic 41
Ravenna 72, North Platte St. Patrick’s 58
Stanton 47, Burwell 45
Superior 40, Archbishop Bergan 35
Class D1
Ansley-Litchfield 49, Guardian Angels 43
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Friend 47
North Central 67, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64
Pleasanton 51, Hitchcock County 42
Class D2
Exeter/Milligan 52, Red Cloud 45
Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Sandhills/Thedford 27
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Riverside 41
Hyannis 64, Wauneta-Palisade 36