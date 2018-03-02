Girls State Basketball Scoreboard
By Jeff Motz
|
Mar 2, 2018 @ 7:58 AM

Class A

Lincoln East 47, Papillion-LaVista 45

Lincoln Southwest 49, Millard North 38

Millard South 69, Lincoln High 48

Omaha Westside 47, Lincoln Pius X 41

Class B

Beatrice 52, Sidney 38

Elkhorn 42, York 30

Elkhorn South 36, Seward 35, OT

South Sioux City 65, Platteview 56

Class C1

Bishop Neumann 47, Grand Island Central Catholic 36

Columbus Scotus 49, Wahoo 32

Lincoln Christian 47, Auburn 33

Mitchell 53, Pierce 36

Class C2

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Hartington Cedar Catholic 41

Ravenna 72, North Platte St. Patrick’s 58

Stanton 47, Burwell 45

Superior 40, Archbishop Bergan 35

 

 

Class D1

Ansley-Litchfield 49, Guardian Angels 43

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Friend 47

North Central 67, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64

Pleasanton 51, Hitchcock County 42

Class D2

Exeter/Milligan 52, Red Cloud 45

Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Sandhills/Thedford 27

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Riverside 41

Hyannis 64, Wauneta-Palisade 36

