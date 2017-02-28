Give To Lincoln Day Scheduled

The Lincoln Community Foundation announced that Give To Lincoln Day returns for the sixth year on Thursday, May 18. All local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that have an office in the community and serve the Lincoln or Lancaster County area are encouraged to register at GiveToLincoln.com. Nonprofits must register by April 21 at www.GiveToLincoln.com to participate in the 2017 Give To Lincoln Day.

Local providers have designed a new online fundraising platform which will be introduced for Give To Lincoln Day. Firespring partnered with a student team from the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to develop new software that will allow community foundations and nonprofits all over the world to organize and conduct giving days.

“This unique collaboration with UNL’s Raikes School and Lincoln Community Foundation has resulted in a quality product that is secure, easy for donors to use and will return more money to nonprofit organizations,” said Jay Wilkinson, CEO of Firespring. “It fits our core purpose of leveraging our people, products and profit as a force for good.”

“When we started Give To Lincoln Day in 2012, there were just a few national providers that offered an online fundraising platform,” said Barbara Bartle, President of Lincoln Community Foundation. “We are delighted to be working with community partners to now have a local fundraising platform to host our giving day. The exciting news is Firespring will not be charging a platform fee to host Give To Lincoln Day so the only cost will be the industry standard credit card processing fees. We are very happy that fees will be lower so that we can return more money to the nonprofit organizations in our community.”

The Lincoln Community Foundation and participating sponsors have also increased the Match Fund for gifts made on Give To Lincoln Day. Every nonprofit organization will receive a proportional share of the $350,000 Match Fund, based upon its percentage of total dollars raised on May 18.

Last year, Give To Lincoln Day raised $3,076,995 for 348 local nonprofits. Give To Lincoln Day aims to promote philanthropy in the city. By helping nonprofits raise funds, the daylong event helps them carry out their work and supplements budgets which are challenged to meet current demands. It also allows nonprofits to tell their stories and attract new donors. The Foundation encourages all Lincoln and Lancaster County residents to make a charitable donation to local nonprofits during this 24-hour day of giving. Gifts can be made online at www.GiveToLincoln.com.