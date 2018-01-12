Give To Lincoln Day Will Give More This Year

This year’s Give To Lincoln Day will have the largest match fund in its seven year history. $400-thousand dollars will be shared by area non-profit groups after the annual giving day. This year’s day is scheduled for Thursday, May 31st. West Gate Bank announced a major contribution to this year’s matching fund, making the increase possible.

“West Gate Bank is proud to be celebrating 50 years of serving the Lincoln community,” said Carl Sjulin, President of West Gate Bank. “As a locally-owned, community bank, giving back to Lincoln is an important part of our mission.” The bank made a commitment of $25,000 per year for three years to Give to Lincoln Day. “This is one of the ways we are investing back into the community in order to keep Lincoln growing and thriving.”

“We are so grateful for West Gate Bank’s generous donation to Give To Lincoln Day, allowing us to grow the match fund,” said Barbara Bartle, President of Lincoln Community Foundation. “This event, which many local nonprofits depend upon, will accomplish so much more thanks to this increased match.”

All local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that have an office in the community and serve the Lincoln or Lancaster County are able to participate in Give to Lincoln Day. Registration for nonprofits opens on March 1 at GiveToLincoln.com.

Last year, Give To Lincoln Day raised a record $3,693,307 for 365 local nonprofits. The goal of Give To Lincoln Day is to promote philanthropy and help nonprofits raise funds. It is also seen as an opportunity for nonprofits to tell their stories and attract new donors.