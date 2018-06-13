GOLF: Norfolk’s Kluver Wins Pinnacle Bank Qualifier

Less than a month after he won his second career Class A individual title and helped his team to the Class A golf championship, Norfolk’s Luke Kluver has now earned a spot in the Web.com Pinnacle Bank Championship in July at The Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.
Kluver, who finished at 8-under overall, birdied on the 35th hole, while McCook’s Brandon Crick bogeyed on 36 to finish in the Pinnacle Bank Nebraska qualifier Tuesday at Nebraska City.
Kluver, who will be a senior at Norfolk High School in the fall, had an eagle and three birdies on the front nine of his second round, and Crick started his second 18 with three consecutive birdies.
Here’s the final leaderboard:
Luke Kluver, Norfolk 69-67—136
Brandon Crick, McCook 69-68—137
Michael Colgate, Lincoln 73-66—139
Justin Herron, Omaha 71-69—140
Shane Zywiec, Seward 69-72—141
Chris Wiemers, Omaha 73-68—141
Sean Song, Omaha 75-67—142
John Hurley, Tomball, Texas 70-72—142
Ryan Lenahan, Charlotte, N.C. 69-73—142
Carson Schaake, Omaha 74-69—143
Noah Hofman, McCook 72-72—144
Conner Barr, Lincoln 77-67—144
Kevin Stanek, Bellevue 74-70—144
Calvin Freeman, Table Rock 75-70—145
Nate Vontz, Lincoln 77-68—145
Tanner Owen, Parkville, Mo. 72-73—145
Dylan McCabe, Lincoln 74-72—146
Jay Moore, Lincoln 74-73—147
Jackson Wendling, Lincoln 73-75—148
Kade Brown, Oberlin, Kan. 77-71—148
Patrick Clare, Lincoln 76-73—149
Mike Siwa, Omaha 74-75—149
Jon Petersen, Omaha 70-80—150
CJ Farber, Kearney 75-75—150
Michael Hillyard, Leawood, Kan. 75-75—150
Brian Csipkes, Gretna 75-76—151
Brandt Radloff, Blair 75-76—151
Jace Guthmiller, Lincoln 73-78—151
Nicholas Nothnagel, McCook 74-77—151
Grant Jabenis, Omaha 75-77—152
Austin Murray, Kearney 79-78—157
JT Hudson, Omaha 76-81—157
Matt Havermann, Ogallala 83-76—159
Cory Pepper, Lincoln 80-80—160
Alex Thomsen, Elkhorn 80-81—161
Nate Meyer, Nebraska City 85-76—161
Brandon Morris, Elkhorn 85-77—162
Tyler Ehresman, Omaha 82-81—163
Alex Kubik, Aurora 82-81—163
Zach Davis, Kansas City, Mo. 85-80—165
Kean Kontor, Lincoln 86-79—165
Jonathan Kurylo, Agar, S.D. 86-79—165
Billy Rhiley, Lincoln 82-85—167
Aaron Hart, Papillion 88-81—169
Daniel Bock, Omaha 83-88—171
Andrew Srb, Cedar Bluffs 83-88—171