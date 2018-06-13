GOLF: Norfolk’s Kluver Wins Pinnacle Bank Qualifier

Less than a month after he won his second career Class A individual title and helped his team to the Class A golf championship, Norfolk’s Luke Kluver has now earned a spot in the Web.com Pinnacle Bank Championship in July at The Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.

Kluver, who finished at 8-under overall, birdied on the 35th hole, while McCook’s Brandon Crick bogeyed on 36 to finish in the Pinnacle Bank Nebraska qualifier Tuesday at Nebraska City.

Kluver, who will be a senior at Norfolk High School in the fall, had an eagle and three birdies on the front nine of his second round, and Crick started his second 18 with three consecutive birdies.

Here’s the final leaderboard: