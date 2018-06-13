GOLF: Norfolk’s Kluver Wins Pinnacle Bank Qualifier
By Jeff Motz
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 7:29 AM

Less than a month after he won his second career Class A individual title and helped his team to the Class A golf championship, Norfolk’s Luke Kluver has now earned a spot in the Web.com Pinnacle Bank Championship in July at The Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.

Kluver, who finished at 8-under overall, birdied on the 35th hole, while McCook’s Brandon Crick bogeyed on 36 to finish in the Pinnacle Bank Nebraska qualifier Tuesday at Nebraska City.

Kluver, who will be a senior at Norfolk High School in the fall, had an eagle and three birdies on the front nine of his second round, and Crick started his second 18 with three consecutive birdies.

Here’s the final leaderboard:

Luke Kluver, Norfolk 69-67—136

Brandon Crick, McCook 69-68—137

Michael Colgate, Lincoln 73-66—139

Justin Herron, Omaha 71-69—140

Shane Zywiec, Seward 69-72—141

Chris Wiemers, Omaha 73-68—141

Sean Song, Omaha 75-67—142

John Hurley, Tomball, Texas 70-72—142

Ryan Lenahan, Charlotte, N.C. 69-73—142

Carson Schaake, Omaha 74-69—143

Noah Hofman, McCook 72-72—144

Conner Barr, Lincoln 77-67—144

Kevin Stanek, Bellevue 74-70—144

Calvin Freeman, Table Rock 75-70—145

Nate Vontz, Lincoln 77-68—145

Tanner Owen, Parkville, Mo. 72-73—145

Dylan McCabe, Lincoln 74-72—146

Jay Moore, Lincoln 74-73—147

Jackson Wendling, Lincoln 73-75—148

Kade Brown, Oberlin, Kan. 77-71—148

Patrick Clare, Lincoln 76-73—149

Mike Siwa, Omaha 74-75—149

Jon Petersen, Omaha 70-80—150

CJ Farber, Kearney 75-75—150

Michael Hillyard, Leawood, Kan. 75-75—150

Brian Csipkes, Gretna 75-76—151

Brandt Radloff, Blair 75-76—151

Jace Guthmiller, Lincoln 73-78—151

Nicholas Nothnagel, McCook 74-77—151

Grant Jabenis, Omaha 75-77—152

Austin Murray, Kearney 79-78—157

JT Hudson, Omaha 76-81—157

Matt Havermann, Ogallala 83-76—159

Cory Pepper, Lincoln 80-80—160

Alex Thomsen, Elkhorn 80-81—161

Nate Meyer, Nebraska City 85-76—161

Brandon Morris, Elkhorn 85-77—162

Tyler Ehresman, Omaha 82-81—163

Alex Kubik, Aurora 82-81—163

Zach Davis, Kansas City, Mo. 85-80—165

Kean Kontor, Lincoln 86-79—165

Jonathan Kurylo, Agar, S.D. 86-79—165

Billy Rhiley, Lincoln 82-85—167

Aaron Hart, Papillion 88-81—169

Daniel Bock, Omaha 83-88—171

Andrew Srb, Cedar Bluffs 83-88—171

 

