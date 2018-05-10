Golfers With Nebraska Ties Eligible For Web.com Qualifier
By Jeff Motz
|
May 10, 2018 @ 11:09 AM

Golfers with Nebraska ties are eligible for a 36-hole qualifier for the Web.com Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship.

The qualifier is June 12 at ArborLinks in Nebraska City. Any professional or amateur with a 4.0 handicap index or less is eligible as long as he meets one of the following criteria: a current legal resident of Nebraska, a Nebraska Section PGA member or associate, a student or graduate of a Nebraska college or university, born in Nebraska or a graduate of a Nebraska high school.

The qualifier is limited to 60 golfers. Entry deadline is June 8. Details are available at the tournament website, thepinnaclebankchampionship.com, or nebraskapga.com.

The Pinnacle Bank Championship has a purse of $600,000 and will be played July 19-22 at The Club at Indian Creek.

