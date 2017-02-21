Good Samaritans Stop Erratic Driver

Over the weekend, drivers used and their vehicles to box in an erratically driven pickup pulling a trailer, forcing the driver to stop until deputies could show up. It happened Saturday morning in Cass County. While leaving Louisville State Recreation Area the pickup and trailer went into a ditch and drifted across the center line, leading some people to somehow box in the pickup and trailer, forcing it to stop.

Deputies arrested 37 year old, Dustin Miller, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.