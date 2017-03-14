Gordmans files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans Stores, Inc. announced Monday it has filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, according to a news release on the company’s website.

Gordmans also announced an arrangement for the sale and liquidation of the inventory and other assets of Gordmans’ retail stores and distribution centers.

The ultimate outcome of the filing and liquidation sale is subject to the oversight and approval of the Bankruptcy Court.

“Until further notice, all Gordmans stores are operating as usual without interruption,” said Andy Hall, president and chief executive officer of Gordmans.

Gordmans has one store each in Lincoln and Fremont and six outlets in the Omaha area.