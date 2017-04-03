Gordmans Lincoln Location May Remain Open

Lincoln’s Gordmans store on North 27th Street will likely stay open, while four Omaha area locations will close.

That’s according to court documents filed on Friday by Omaha-based Gordmans.

The company recently announced that it had filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, and an arrangement for the sale and liquidation of the inventory and other assets of Gordmans’ retail stores and distribution centers.

However, Stage Stores, Inc. announced on March 30 that its subsidiary prevailed in its bid to acquire select assets of Gordmans Stores, Inc. through a bankruptcy auction.