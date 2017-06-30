Gov. Ricketts Fires Head of State Patrol

Gov. Pete Ricketts has fired Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Col. Brad Rice and placed six other employees on paid administrative leave after an investigation found “inappropriate conduct” by senior staffers.

Ricketts made the announcement Friday morning

He says a state investigator has turned over his findings to the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office, but declined to discuss in detail what the review found. He says the review found evidence of interference in internal investigations.

Ricketts ordered a review of the patrol’s policies and procedures following criticism of how the patrol handled an October fatal crash in Sheridan County that involved a trooper.

Ricketts says he has appointed Maj. Russ Stanczyk as the patrol’s interim director.

Rice has been removed from office effective immediately and will not receive a severance.

Omaha Senator Burke Harr, an outspoken opponent of Rice’s selection in 2015, told KFOR News on Friday it was more of a cultural issue than a specific event that led to this investigation.