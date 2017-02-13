Governor, AG, Broadcasters, Print Associations Join To Fight Opioid Abuse

State officials and members of the broadcast and print media want to give you a DOSE of REALITY when it comes to the misuse of opioids.

The Dose of Reality campaign is supported by the Nebraska Broadcaster Association (NBA) and the Nebraska Press Association who have both committed to partner in spreading the message of prevention across Nebraska. The NBA’s commitment to this campaign is for a minimum of $312,000 worth of messages to air statewide over the next 52 weeks.

The Press Association Board has voted to support efforts to raise awareness by urging members to engage in the public information campaign. Governor Pete Ricketts on Monday said, “Here in Nebraska, in 2015, we had 149 deaths related to drug overdose. And 54 of those were related to opioid abuse.”

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Petersen says the state it at a challenging point in fighting opioid abuse.

“In order for us to take on this challenge, it’s critical we not act in silence but that we come together across the medical front, the law enforcement front, public policy and health front to work together, and from the media front to work together,” Petersen said.

The Attorney General’s office has been spearheading the DOSE OF REALITY campaign with support from UNMC, DHHS and the US Attorney’s Office. All four agencies were hosts to a fall Nebraska Opioid Summit attended by 300 held at UNMC in Omaha.