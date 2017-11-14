Governor Appoints New DED Director

Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed David Rippe as the next Director of the Department of Economic Development.

“Dave brings broad experience with both the state and local economic development community here in Nebraska,” said Governor Ricketts. “During his time in Hastings, he helped secure new investments with expansions from Ag Processing Inc, Thermo King, Eaton, and Dutton-Lainson Company. Dave’s knowledge and relationships across the state will help Nebraska’s economic development team bring more good-paying opportunities, attract new investment, and grow Nebraska’s brand nationally and internationally.”

Rippe, of Hastings, currently works as the Executive Director for the Hastings Economic Development Corporation. Previously, Rippe served as an economic development consultant in business recruitment for DED where he performed project oversight and business recruitment functions for the department. From 2005-2008, he served as a fiscal analyst in the Legislative Fiscal Office for the State of Nebraska.

Rippe holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Nebraska Economic Developers Association, Hastings Area Manufacturers Association, and Hastings Corporation, among others.

“I’m excited to join Governor Ricketts’ team as we look to continue to grow the Good Life here in Nebraska,” said Rippe. “We have a tremendous workforce, great quality of life, and positive business environment, which are all attractive traits to potential businesses looking to relocate, expand, or invest in Nebraska. I look forward to partnering with the various economic development groups throughout Nebraska to ensure we continue to attract great jobs and quality talent to our state.”

Rippe’s start date is December 18, 2017. His salary will be $142,000.