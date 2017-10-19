Governor Appoints New State Lawmaker

Governor Pete Ricketts Thursday announced the selection of Theresa Thibodeau, a small business owner from Omaha, to fill the Legislative District 6 vacancy. The Governor announced his appointment at a ceremony where Thibodeau was sworn in by Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican.

“Theresa’s background in education and business, along with her tremendous leadership skills, will serve the people of District 6 well in the Unicameral,” said Governor Ricketts. “She has demonstrated a great commitment to the communities in the Omaha area and will be an exceptional representative for the families and priorities of the district. I look forward to working with her to help strengthen our communities to grow Nebraska.”

“It is a profound honor to have this opportunity to represent the people of District 6,” said Thidbodeau. “I will be an advocate for our city in Lincoln as I work with my fellow senators and the Governor. To help grow our city and our state, I will put my background and skills to work to develop policy that supports the good-paying opportunities we need to keep Nebraska growing for the next generation.”

Thibodeau, 42, and her husband Dr. Joseph Thibodeau, have been married for 16 years. They have three children: Anna, Joey, and Eleanor. Thibodeau graduated from the University of Nebraska Omaha with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

After graduation, Thibodeau spent eight years in the human resources and benefits consulting field. After her first child turned one, she decided to stay at home to focus on her children’s early education. In 2014, she opened a preschool in La Vista. In 2015, the preschool earned the Sarpy County New and Emerging Business of the Year award.

Thibodeau was a Midlands Business Journal 40 Under 40 Award winner in 2014. She is the current Vice Chair for the City of Omaha Personnel Board, Vice Chair of the La Vista Community Foundation, board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands, and member of both the Sarpy County and Greater Omaha chambers of commerce.