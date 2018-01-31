Governor: “Cut Taxes Now”

Governor Pete Ricketts said today that Nebraskans’ number one priority is cutting property taxes. He told the Legislature’s Revenue Committee that farmers and ranchers particularly need relief from property taxes that have skyrocketed in recent years.

“Farmers and ranchers tell me that their property tax are 2, 3, or 4 times per acre what they are in neighboring states like Kansas, Missouri, and South Dakota” the Governor said. “One rancher told me that his taxes on rangeland are 24 times what they are, per acre, just across the border.”

Rickets’ bill is being carried by Revenue Committee Chairman Senator Jim Smith of Papillion. He said the property tax credits would be offered to homeowners on a sliding scale, with a cap of $230 per year. Farmers and ranchers would receive credits equal to 10% of property taxes with no cap.

On Monday, State Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard asked Senators to advance his bill, which would grant both homeowners and farmers a tax credit equal to 50% of local property taxes paid.

The Governor’s bill would also cut income taxes according to a schedule of benchmarks tied to increases in State tax revenue. He called the bill a “work in progress”, however, and indicated he would be willing to work with Senators to refine the terms of the bill.

The Revenue Committee will also hear a third competing proposal introduced by Senator Tom Briese of Albion before deciding whether to advance one or more of the bills to the floor for debate.