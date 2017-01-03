Governor Pete Ricketts

Governor Hoping To Reduce Taxes Despite Shortfall

The 90 day legislative session starts tomorrow. Governor Ricketts is confident the state can reduce income and property taxes and balance the budget despite an $895 million projected revenue shortfall. In an interview with The Associated Press, the governor says his plan will focus on slowing state spending growth hinting he might call on lawmakers to tap the state’s rainy-day fund.

Ricketts says he won’t support any cuts to the Department of Correctional Services, an agency plagued by staffing shortages.

 

