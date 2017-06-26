Governor May Face Tough Decision On G.O.P Health Care Bill

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts found himself in a difficult position Monday when asked about the Republican back bill in Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare. The Governor has been throwing his support behind many of the G.O.P and Trump administration’s major initiatives since the new president took office. Now, however, he’s looking at the strong possibility of big cuts in Medicaid dollars Nebraska receives from the Federal Government.

When asked Monday morning whether he supports the Republican Bill as written, the governor said was not done analyzing it, and was waiting for the Congressional Budget Office fiscal score. He said, however, that he was sure about one thing.

“We need to do something. Obamacare is collapsing under its own weight. Premiums are skyrocketing, we are seeing deductibles going up. It is simply not affordable.”

The Republican Governor said he does have one major concern over the bill being crafted by the Republican leadership:

“We do have a concern to make sure that this isn’t just shifting the cost from the Federal Government to us….mandating us to do things and then asking us to pay for it.”

The governor said he would like more flexibility to design a plan that meets Nebraska’s needs, and to allocate money received from the Federal Government the way that makes the most sense for the State.

“This administration has told us that they want to give us more flexibility, that they want to make the (Medicaid) waiver process easier, so we are feeling that from this administration.”

Medicaid cuts would hurt Nebraska, because of its large elderly and low income population. The Governor

said he has been assured that the Republican replacement bill won’t simply shift the cost on to the states.