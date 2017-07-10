Governor: “New Coalition Sought For Property Tax Cuts”

Governor Pete Ricketts says efforts are ongoing to find a way to cut property taxes. On his statewide call-in show, here on KFOR Monday, the Governor said this summer’s efforts are aimed at success next January when the legislature convenes. Ricketts said one effort involves trying to convert those who opposed his bill last session.

“The staff and leaders of the Farm Bureau were among those working against us”, he said, “because they thought it wasn’t enough.” The Governor said he hopes that “perfect won’t become the enemy of good”. Rather he said, he hopes the Legislature will pass significant cuts and keep working on the problem.

Rising agricultural taxes are one of the main targets according to the Governor. “They’ve gone up an average of 25% each year”. He said if his bill would have passed last January, property valuatinos would have been $12 Billion Dollars, or about 14% lower this year.

The Governor also said he’s working on organizing a filibuster-proof coalition to back his combination of income and sales taxes. “Senator Burke Harr of Omaha led a successful filibuster last session, but we’re working on a coalition that we can get to 33 votes with.”

Numerous property tax cutting schemes have been discussed in recent legislative sessions, but none have received enough widespread support to consider the problem solved. The Governor pointed out that he and supporting Senators were successful in maintaining contributions to the Property Tax Credit Fund. Money in that fund is paid directly back to taxpayers to reduce the effect of rising local Property Taxes.