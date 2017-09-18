Governor: New Japanese Tariff Costing Nebraskans Money

The Government of Japan appears to be using American beef as leverage to re-open talks on the Trans Pacific Partnership. President Trump pulled out of the treaty early in his administration, and now the Japanese have nearly doubled their tariff on frozen beef imports, to 50 percent. Governor Pete Ricketts, just back from Japan, said Nebraska cattle producers’ success in the Japanese market is now costing them.

“One of the reasons this tariff went up is because we’ve been selling so much beef to Japan” he said. “Our exports went up 17%, quarter over quarter, and that’s what tripped this tariff safeguard.”

The current trade agreement allows the Japanese to raise the tariff, in order to protect their own cattle producers, if imports of U.S. and Australian beef reach certain levels. The Governor said the Japanese are eager to see the U.S. reconsider TPP.

“The Japanese were expressing to me their hope that the Trump administration would return to the Trans Pacific Partnership, or TPP.”

The Governor said he told all of his Japanese hosts that the Trump administration has been very clear that it does not want to participate in the TPP, and instead wants to negotiate individual treaties with each country.

Part of the Nebraska Trade Mission also involved “Investor Relations”.

“We’ve got a number of Japanese companies that have invested $4.4 Billion Dollars in our state since 2010. In fact, about 35 Japanese companies employ 9,400 Nebraskans and so we want to seek additional investment to create even more jobs in our state.”