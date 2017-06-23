Governor Orders State Patrol Review

Governor Pete Ricketts has ordered an agency-wide review of the climate and leadership of the Nebraska State Patrol. The governor said he issued the order out of concern for reports that he had received from employees of the agency. It will be led by the Governor’s Chief Human Resources Officer Jason Jackson.

The official description says the review will seek to examine the workforce climate of the Patrol and make recommendations for improvement. Jackson will launch the review immediately, but emphasized he will conduct “a review of the agency’s leadership, not a criminal investigation.”

Earlier, State Senator Ernie Chambers of Omaha called for the firing of Patrol Chief Bradley Rice because of his handling of the investigation of a fatal accident involving troopers in Western Nebraska. Also, the State Troopers Union filed a grievance complaining that they’re being forced to wear bullet proof vests that are out of warranty, compromising safety.

The Governor said he still has confidence in Rice, and that Rice will continue to manage the agency during the review. Rice did not attend Friday’s announcement of the review.