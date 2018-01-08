Governor To Propose Anti-Abortion Funding Measure

Governor Pete Ricketts announced Monday that he will propose a new pro-life initiative. On Wednesday, the Governor’s budget adjustments will propose revising the distribution of federal Title X healthcare funding to prevent the use of taxpayer dollars for abortions. If the change is approved by the Legislature, no health clinics would receive funding unless they are “separate and independent of any entity that performs abortions.”

Currently, healthcare providers that also perform abortions are receiving federal funding passed through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Last year, President Trump signed a resolution allowing states far greater latitude in the distribution of Title X funding.

“Nebraska is a pro-life state, and the state’s budget should reflect those values,” said Governor Ricketts. “This year, I am recommending that the Legislature revise the State’s distribution of federal Title X healthcare funds to ensure that no funds are used to subsidize abortion. He added that, thanks to action by Congress, “Nebraska can now take new steps to protect unborn life by ensuring that these dollars are not used to fund abortion.”

Under the Governor’s budget recommendation, every community currently receiving funds would continue to be eligible for funding.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley added his support for the measure, saying “By prioritizing federal funds to clinics that do not provide abortion services, Nebraska is sending the message that we are a state that respects unborn life,”. He added a note to the Legislature, saying “The Governor and I strongly urge State Senators to enact this recommendation, and we look forward to working with them to help Nebraska’s budget reflect our pro-life values.”