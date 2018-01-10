Governor Pushes Senators for Tax Relief Legislation

LINCOLN, Neb. – In his fourth State of the State address Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts emphasized the time is now for the Nebraska Legislature to act on relieving property and income taxes.

“We have to remain laser-focused on growing Nebraska this session. That means cutting red tape, balancing the budget, and delivering tax relief,” Ricketts said. “We can bring the relief to Nebraska’s families and businesses and help continue to grow our state. It is critical to get the job done on tax relief this session.”

Papillion Senator Jim Smith will be introducing part of Ricketts’ tax package, the Nebraska Property Tax Cuts and Opportunity Act, which the Governor says will be the framework for tax relief this session. In the three separate parts, the legislative bill will boost credits for Nebraska residents who own homes and farmland, lower the state’s top income tax rates, and expand job-training programs. Ricketts also said he wants property tax benefits to go to in-state residents by excluding out-of-state landowners who don’t file income tax returns. The bill is expected to provide four billion dollars in property tax relief over the next ten years for agriculture producers and homeowners, as long as the state’s revenue grows.

Along with focusing on property taxes, the Governor took aim at income tax relief. Ricketts says Nebraska is losing out on college graduates and long-time residents who are choosing to move to lower-tax states. His proposal calls for an additional ten million dollars over two years for workforce development.

“We have the jobs and the great communities. Let’s also work toward an income tax system that’s just as wealthy,” Ricketts said.

Governor Pete Ricketts also wants the legislature to focus on investing in public schools, corrections, and developmental disability services. Ricketts said his budget will leave the state’s K-12 public education funding formula unchanged. It also would increase the number of corrections officers to address staffing shortages and use $5.8 million in unspent money to pay for 100 new prison beds to ease overcrowding. Ricketts says budget cuts won’t affect services for people with developmental disabilities.

Lawmakers are facing a projected $173 million revenue shortfall in the current two-year budget cycle, which is expected to rise to $200 million due to a reduction in federal funding.

Ricketts closed out his address reminding senators that though there will be disagreements, it’s critical to get the job done on tax relief and pass affordable legislation now, “For over 150 years, Nebraskans have always come together for a cause bigger than themselves. We will draw upon their strength this year to address the priorities of the people of our great state.”