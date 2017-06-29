Governor Ricketts Back From Washington

Governor Ricketts comes back from Washington D.C. today, where he sat across the table from President Trump during a roundtable discussion on energy policy at the White House.

Governor Ricketts told the group about Nebraska’s achievements in energy innovation, including advancements in biofuels production as well as Nebraska’s first-in-the-nation utility scale hydrogen burning plant.

The governor also stood alongside his brother, Tom Ricketts, and several Chicago Cubs as President Trump welcomed the team to the White House. Tom Ricketts is the chairman and owner of the 2016 World Series champions.