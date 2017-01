Governor Ricketts is expected to take less than 30 minutes to deliver his State of the State Address to members of the Legislature, then spend 4 days explaining it to Nebraskans. Today, Ricketts flies from Lincoln to Norfolk, Grand Island and Aurora. Tomorrow it’s North Platte, Scottsbluff and South Sioux City.

Next week, he’ll fly to Fremont Columbus, McCook, Kearney and Beatrice.

Hear the State of the State Address on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM at 10am Thursday.