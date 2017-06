Governor Ricketts is leading a trade delegation to Canada in August. About 1/5 of Nebraska’s exports go to Canada, a country Ricketts describes as the state’s best customer. The trip comes at an uncertain time for the North American Free Trade Agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The Trump administration has said it wants to rework the agreement. Ricketts says he hopes to hear any of the concerns Canadian officials might have. Ricketts also plans to visit Japan in September.