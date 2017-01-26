Governor Signs Execution Protocol

Governor Pete Ricketts Thursday signed the protocol for carrying out death penalty sentences in Nebraska. The protocol was released originally late last year, and a public hearing was held at the end of December. The Governor said the Department of Corrections was responsive to feedback provided in the public hearing. He said that finalizing the protocol will help carry out the will of the people in regard to the death penalty.

One notable revision is the removal from the first draft of a provision that would allow the Director of Corrections to make information identifying an individual or entity that supplies lethal injection substances confidential.

A copy of the final protocol can be seen on the Secretary of State’s website:

http://www.sos.ne.gov.