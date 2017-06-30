Governor Unveils New Agency Name and Logo

Nebraska’s roads and aeronautics agencies are merging into a new state Department of Transportation. Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled the new agency’s name and logo Today outside the building that has served as the Department of Roads’ main headquarters at 14th and Highway 2. Ricketts says combining the agencies will allow the state to streamline many of its services for roads, runways and other transportation infrastructure.

Kyle Schneweis (SH-knee-wise), the agency’s director, says the change will save approximately $100,000 in administrative costs, and he expects the savings to increase over time. The merger officially goes into effect on Saturday, the start of the new fiscal yea