Governor’s Tax Plans Aired

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ plan to cut Nebraska’s top personal income tax rate drew a mixed response in a public hearing.

Ricketts presented his measure Wednesday to the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, repeating his argument that it’s necessary to help the state compete with its neighbors.

The state’s leading business groups say a lower tax rate is one factor companies consider when deciding whether to relocate. Opponents of the bill say there’s little correlation between tax rates and economic growth.

Nebraska’s top bracket kicks in at roughly $29,800 for single taxpayers and $59,700 for married couples, but with deductions and credits, many taxpayers would have to earn tens of thousands of dollars more before they could qualify for the cut. People whose taxable income is less would see no savings.

Governor Ricketts also asked the Revenue Committee to advance his bill to change the way Agricultural land is valued for property tax purposes.

“This is major structural change” the Governor told Lawmakers. His bill, introduced by Senator Lydia Brasch of Bancroft, would require that Agricultural land be valued on its income potential rather than market value for tax purposes. Farmers have seen skyrocketing values in recent years because of rising land prices.

Earlier Wednesday, the full legislature advanced the Governor’s proposals for cuts to the current Fiscal Year’s budget to the third and final round of debate. The cuts were proposed in light of falling tax revenue, blamed largely on the Ag economy.