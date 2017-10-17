Graffiti Vandals Strike Again In Different Areas of Lincoln

The term "Ape" is spray-painted on a wall near 10th and "O" Street. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

So far in October, there have been 19 graffiti vandalism cases in Lincoln. Most of them have happened in northeast Lincoln, but others have been reported in other parts of the city, such as downtown Lincoln on schools, government buildings and parks.

The tag “APE” (ape) is the common theme of the vandalism, but not all of these cases are connected. Police Officer Angela Sands says they want parents to stay vigilant if they see their kids doing any unusual activity involving spray paint.

“If they see their children or their children’s friends in possession of any spray paint, question that. Contact us, if you have any information.”

Sands says you can call the police non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.