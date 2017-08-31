Grain Elevator Worker Rescued After Fall

Firefighters had to rescue a worker trapped up more than 100 feet inside a southwest Lincoln grain elevator on Tuesday morning.

It happened at 940 Calvert, where the worker had a medical episode and fell.

LFR Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg says the only access that high up in the elevator was through a man lift. Ultimately, crews used a rope to rescue the victim. Gegg says the victim was unable to use a man lift, so crews had to use a rope to set up a rigging system and lower the victim to the ground.

Gegg says it took about an hour to get the worker down and off to the hospital. Injuries appear to be not life-threatening.