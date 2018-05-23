Grand Theatre To Offer Captioning For The Hearing Impared

Marcus Theatres has agreed to a pilot open captioning program at the Lincoln Grand Theatre starting Saturday, May 26th. Selected movies (shown below) will display a printed version of the movie’s speech at the bottom of the screen.
John Wyvill, Executive Director of the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, credited Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler for convincing The Marcus Corporation to offer the Pilot Program.
“We appreciate the Mayor’s ongoing effort to make the city of Lincoln more inclusive to advocate for communication access to all,” Wyvill said. NCDHH has been urging movie theatres around the state to provide more accessibility. “We want to give a big hand wave to Marcus Theatres for their willingness to have a pilot program to improve communication access at the movies for individuals in the Lincoln area.”
The list below shows the movies and times at which captioning will be offered. The Lincoln Grand Theatre is located at 1101 P St, Lincoln, NE 68508.
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Saturday, May 26 at Noon
Wednesday, May 30 at 5:00pm
Adrift
Saturday, June 2 at Noon
Wednesday, June 6 at 5:00pm
Ocean’s 8
Saturday, June 9 at Noon
Wednesday, June 13 at 5:00pm
Incredibles 2
Saturday, June 16 at Noon
Wednesday, June 20 at 5:00pm
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Saturday, June 23 at Noon
Wednesday, June 27 at 5:00pm
The Hustle
Saturday, June 30 at Noon
Wednesday, July 4 at 5;00pm
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Saturday, July 7 at Noon
Wednesday, July 11 at 5:00pm
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vaction
Saturday, July 14 at Noon
Wednesday, July 18 at 5;00pm
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Saturday, July 21 at Noon
Wednesday, July 25 at 5:00pm
Mission Impossible-Fallout
Saturday, July 28 at Noon
Wednesday, August 1 at 5:00pm