Grand Theatre To Offer Captioning For The Hearing Impared

Marcus Theatres has agreed to a pilot open captioning program at the Lincoln Grand Theatre starting Saturday, May 26th. Selected movies (shown below) will display a printed version of the movie’s speech at the bottom of the screen.

John Wyvill, Executive Director of the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, credited Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler for convincing The Marcus Corporation to offer the Pilot Program.

“We appreciate the Mayor’s ongoing effort to make the city of Lincoln more inclusive to advocate for communication access to all,” Wyvill said. NCDHH has been urging movie theatres around the state to provide more accessibility. “We want to give a big hand wave to Marcus Theatres for their willingness to have a pilot program to improve communication access at the movies for individuals in the Lincoln area.”

The list below shows the movies and times at which captioning will be offered. The Lincoln Grand Theatre is located at 1101 P St, Lincoln, NE 68508.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Saturday, May 26 at Noon

Wednesday, May 30 at 5:00pm

Adrift

Saturday, June 2 at Noon

Wednesday, June 6 at 5:00pm

Ocean’s 8

Saturday, June 9 at Noon

Wednesday, June 13 at 5:00pm

Incredibles 2

Saturday, June 16 at Noon

Wednesday, June 20 at 5:00pm

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Saturday, June 23 at Noon

Wednesday, June 27 at 5:00pm

The Hustle

Saturday, June 30 at Noon

Wednesday, July 4 at 5;00pm

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Saturday, July 7 at Noon

Wednesday, July 11 at 5:00pm

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vaction

Saturday, July 14 at Noon

Wednesday, July 18 at 5;00pm

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Saturday, July 21 at Noon

Wednesday, July 25 at 5:00pm

Mission Impossible-Fallout

Saturday, July 28 at Noon

Wednesday, August 1 at 5:00pm