Grants To Help Kick Off Star Tran Upgrades

City officials have announced two recent grants totaling $3.425 million will help start major upgrades for StarTran. The city’s public bus system plans to increase the use of compressed natural gas in its fleet. The funds will go toward site acquisition, research and design for a CNG fueling station and a bus maintenance and storage facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration awarded the City $2.6 million, and the Nebraska Environmental Trust awarded the City $825,000 for the project.

“StarTran has a long history of using alternative fuels in its fleet, and this project is another step forward,” Mayor Beutler said. “Using compressed natural gas is saving us about 38 cents per gallon compared to diesel this summer. Air emissions are reduced about 20 percent. And it’s a reliable fuel that we can produce from our own wastewater operations. I want thank NET and the FTA for investing in this important project.”

Last year, the City announced it will process biogas from its wastewater treatment facility into vehicle fuel that can be sold locally or on the national market

StarTran says it has outgrown its location at 710 “J” Street and is evaluating a site on West “O” Street. The full project is projected to cost about $40 million. Thursday’s announcement noted that additional grant funding will be sought.

StarTran currently has 13 CNG-fueled buses on the streets, and 11 CNG handivans will be in operation soon. In August, StarTran expects to receive 11 more CNG buses and two CNG trolleys, bringing the total CNG fleet to 37.

Increased use of CNG is one of the action strategies in the Lincoln Environmental Action Plan, which calls for reducing non-renewable fuel usage in City fleet operations by at least 50 percent by 2030. A previous study projected $1.3 million in savings over 15 years by converting buses to CNG fuel.