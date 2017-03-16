Gretna Senator Opposes New Voting Decision

By Greg Smith
Mar 16, 7:45 AM

Gretna Senator, John Murante, is calling on the Trump administration to overturn a decision, he says, could lead to federal intervention in state election systems Senator Murante says the federal government’s decision to label state voting systems as critical infrastructure could violate state sovereignty and increase security risks.

A senior officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says designating the voting systems as critical infrastructure allows states to get prioritized federal assistance to manage risks and doesn’t involve any kind of federal intrusion or takeover.

 

