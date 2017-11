Griesel, Dvorak, Sankey, Gony Among Local Division I Basketball Commits

Area athletes signed college letters of intent on Wednesday, with it being the first day of the winter signing period.

Lincoln East’s Sam Griesel and Jordan Janssen signed letters to play men’s college basketball. Griesel signed with Division I South Dakota, while Janssen will play at Division II Wayne State. Division I women’s college basketball signees from the Lincoln area include Lincoln Christian’s Chloe Dvorak, who signed with Creighton, East’s Regan Sankey signed to play at South Dakota and Lincoln High’s Nyagoa Gony officially committed to Purdue.

Malcolm’s Jaela Zimmerman signed to play college volleyball at Creighton, whlie Southwest’s Carson Fischer signed to play softball at Nebraska. Her Silver Hawk teammate Caelyn Christiancy will play at South Dakota State.

Here’s the list of local signees from Wednesday.

Baseball

Iowa Western CC–Garrett Olson, Lincoln Southeast.

Kentucky–Austin Schultz, Norris.

Nebraska–Shay Schanaman, Grand Island; Caleb Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Colby Gomes, Millard West; Drew Gilin, Millard South; Kyle Perry, Millard South.

Men’s basketball

Nebraska–Brady Heiman, Platteview.

South Dakota–Sam Griesel, Lincoln East.

Women’s basketball

Creighton–Chloe Dworak, Lincoln Christian.

Purdue–Nyagoa Gony, Lincoln High.

South Dakota–Regan Sankey, Lincoln East.

Women’s golf

Nebraska–Megan Whittaker, Elkhorn South.

Softball

Maryland–Amelia Jarecke, Lincoln Pius X.

Missouri State–Rachel Weber, Lincoln East.

Nebraska–Carson Fischer, Lincoln Southwest.

South Dakota State–Caelyn Christiancy, Lincoln Southwest.

Women’s swimming/diving

Kansas–Kaitlyn Witt, Lincoln Southwest.

Nebraska–Jessica Warak, Bellevue West.

SIU-Edwardsville–Amber Storer, Lincoln Southwest.

San Jose State–Shelby Mullendore, Lincoln Southwest.

South Dakota State–Abbi Rouse, Lincoln East.

Texas A&M–Caroline Theil, Lincoln Pius X.

Wisconsin–Alana Palmer, Lincoln Southwest.

Men’s tennis

Nebraska–Will Gleason, Lincoln Southwest.

Volleyball

Creighton–Jaela Zimmerman, Malcolm.

UMKC–Melanie Brecka, Lincoln Southeast; Madison Renn, Lincoln Southeast.

DIVISION II

Baseball

Nebraska-Kearney–Camden Brichacek, Lincoln Pius X.

Men’s basketball

Wayne State–Jordan Janssen, Lincoln East.

Women’s basketball

Cedarville (Ohio)–Alli Roh, Lincoln East.