Open Harvest Co-op at 17th and South Streets will not be able to sell alcohol after the City Council failed to come up with a compromise to required separation distances between liquor-selling businesses and certain public entities, like churches or parks. Open harvest wanted o change the ordinance distance from 100 feet to 25 feet. Councilman, Carl Eskridge said he was disappointed given a business just a few doors down from Open Harvest, Brewski’s, is allowed to sell alcohol.