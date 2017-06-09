Ground Broken For Relocating LFR Station 11

Dirt has been moved and work is underway for a new home for Fire Station 11 in northwest Lincoln.

The new station will be built east of NW 48th and West Adams, about a mile west of where the current Station 11 sits inside the Lincoln Airport property.

City officials say the new location will help in improving response times to Airpark and other areas of northwest Lincoln.

“For many people, it’s putting them back in the zone that’s a reasonable response time,” Fire Chief Michael Despain told KFOR News at Friday morning’s groundbreaking. “For some that are closer to the airport, it may not be a significant difference but efficiency-wise, for the same cost, if we cover double the population that’s a good advantage for the taxpayer.”

Firefighters Union president Ron Trouba added how the relocation to 4600 West Adams will make getting to a fire or medical emergency won’t be as difficult for crew members at Station 11.

“In this case, we’re probably reducing our response time by somewhere between two to four minutes as we get closer to the concentration of citizens that live in this neighborhood,” Trouba said.

The new station 11 should keep response time to the normal four-minute threshold. Construction should be done by the middle of 2018, if the weather cooperates.