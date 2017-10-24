Guards Say County’s Youth Jail Unsafe

The union representing guards says Lancaster County’s detention facility for teen-agers is unsafe because of understaffing. The local Fraternal Order of Police points to an assault two weeks ago, and an overall increase in assaults the past two years, to back up the contention.

On October 9, two inmates the Union described as “physically mature male residents”, assaulted several staff members. One detention officer suffered an ocular contusion, swollen-shut eye, and a broken hand that required surgery. Four others received medical attention for their injuries.

A Union Statement says repeated requests for additional staffing have been ignored by the County. An anonymous survey among the 19 officers who belong to the Union revealed most or all believe the YSC is not adequately staffed to protect Detention Officers and residents from assaults, and that the facility’s Administration does not give sufficient attention to safety and security.