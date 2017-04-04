Gun Bill Raises Questions, No Answers

The Legislature debated for three hours Tuesday but took no action on a controversial proposal to change Nebraska’s gun laws. Senator Mike Hilgers of Lincoln introduced L.B. 68. It would strike down local gun laws in favor of one unified State Law. Hilgers calls the current situation a “patchwork” of local ordinances which endanger and inconvenience legitimate permit-holding gun owners.

Hilgers said law abiding citizens with weapons in their vehicles can unknowingly enter cities that don’t allow carrying weapons. He cited the example of someone driving through Omaha, saying a person with a gun instantly breaks the law when they enter that city.

The bill received support from fellow Lincoln Senator Suzanne Geist. She said she is a gun owner, with a concealed carry permit, and feels safer with a firearm, particularly when home alone.

It also ran into opposition. Lincoln Senator Kate Bolz pointed out that, as written, the bill would remove Lincoln’s local prohibition on weapons in a domestic abuse shelter. Senator Patty Pansing Brooks said local communities know their own problems better than The State. “This is not the Wild West” she said. Quoting the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s opinion in a recent case, Pansing Brooks said “This isn’t every gun in every place because of the Second Amendment and you get to do whatever you want.”

Lawmakers spent three hours debating the bill without taking a vote on its advancement.