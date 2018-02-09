Gun Threat At Waverly High School

A student threatened to bring a gun to Waverly High School thursday. The threat was reported to the School office by another student. Principal Ryan Ricenbaw told parents, in a letter, that the student who issued the threat was immediately taken to the office for questioning, and that Law Enforcement was contacted.

Ricenbaw told KFOR News that his investigation determined that no gun had been brought to school, that the threat was verbal, and not specific toward any student or students, faculty, or staff. He added that Law enforcement will continue to work with the School’s administration “to ensure we have all the information and have taken the necessary actions.”

He also tried to calm any parents who remained nervous about the situation.

“We understand the concerns and fears that arise during these instances, and we also understand that our community expects WHS to be a safe and secure environment for our students, faculty and staff. We will continue to do what is appropriate and necessary to uphold this expectation each and every day.”

Ricenbaw refused to reveal whether the student had given a motive for the threat, or whether the student will face any disciplinary action if allowed to return to school.