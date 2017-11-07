Guns Stolen From Unlocked Vehicles

Two guns are missing, after they were stolen from separate unlocked vehicles in Lincoln over the weekend.

On Sunday, Lincoln Police were called to a home in the 500 block of NW 17th Circle, after a man said his fully-loaded .40 caliber handgun was taken sometime between late Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Investigators tell us that another man had his $2,400, 12-gauge shotgun stolen from inside his truck near 37th and Washington. He told police he put the shotgun behind the rear seat of his truck on Friday and forgot he left it there.

The truck was parked outside and the victim noticed the gun was missing on Monday.

So far, there are no suspects in either case.