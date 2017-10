Police Capt. Robert Farber tells KFOR NEWS around 2:30am Sunday morning, police heard a rapid succession of gunfire, finding a man crouched down behind Wendy’s at 13th and P. Officers yelled, the man ran, tossing the gun. 25 year old, Carlos Brito of Lincoln was caught and taken to jail. At the time KFOR NEWS talked with Capt. Farber, investigators had no idea what Brito was shooting at or why.