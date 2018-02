Lincoln Police officers were in the South Bottoms neighborhood Tuesday night. On B Street from 7th to 8th, neighbors said they heard gunshots. Capt. Robert Farber tells KFOR NEWS officers found no bullet casings or physical evidence. Same outcome from a report of gunshots just over an hour earlier in the 2300 block of Orchard in north Lincoln. 6 shots were supposedly heard by neighbors, but officers found no evidence.