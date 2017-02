Happy Birthday Nebraska!! Tomorrow is Statehood Day.

Nebraska is 150 years old. Inside and around the State Capitol Building, the Nebraska Postal Service will dedicate a Statehood Forever ® stamp, actors will portray Willa Cather, Chief Standing Bear and “Buffalo Bill” Cody, the Pony Express will make a delivery at 2 tomorrow afternoon as the official Statehood Day singing of “Happy Birthday” takes place in the Rotunda.