Books For Kids

Founded in 1997 by Dan Studer, former Lincoln Education Association President, the Harvest of Books Inc., is a program developed to help promote a life-long love of reading for children. The Harvest of Books is sponsored by the Lincoln Education Association. KFOR 1240 AM radio is a promotional sponsor.

The goal of the Harvest of Books, Inc. is to provide every first grader in the Lincoln Public Schools and Lincoln Parochial and Private Schools with a minimum of one new book of their own to take home, to enjoy, and to share with their family. Since its beginning, Harvest of Books has provided over 170,000 brand new books to the children of Lincoln.

During an annual, designated period of time near the first two weeks of October, community members have the opportunity to buy a book for a first or second grade student. Community members may go to any participating bookstore in Lincoln, choose a children’s book, and purchase it at the discounted price the bookstore offers as part of the Harvest program. The participating bookstores are: Barnes & Noble (both “O” Street and SouthPointe locations), Indigo Bridge, University Bookstore (lower level of the Nebraska Union), and Usborne Books & More.The bookstores then insert a nameplate within the book’s cover upon which individuals can write their name or company on the nameplate as the donor of the book(s). The bookstore sets aside the Harvest books at their store and volunteers from the Lincoln Education Association collect and distribute the books to first and second graders throughout the public, parochial and private schools sometime during the week of Thanksgiving.

booksIndividuals who prefer to send a donation for the purchase of Harvest books and leave the shopping to LEA volunteers may do so by sending a check to the “Harvest of Books” in care of the Lincoln Education Association, 4920 Normal Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68506 at any time throughout the year. 100% of all donations are used to purchase books. Or click here to donate online.

Purpose of the Contribution:

Donations to the Harvest of Books go directly toward the purchasing of books for the first and second graders of the Lincoln public, private and parochial Schools.

Budget for the Organization and this Project:

The number of first and second grade Lincoln students varies from year to year and LEA relies completely on donations for the Harvest of Books Program. The Association’s goal is to always be able to provide, at a minimum, one book for each first grader. When donations allow, LEA strives to place a new book into the hands of every second grader’s hands, too, as part of the annual harvest.

How can You and/or Your Organization Assist with the Harvest of Books?

The smiles, the cries of joy and surprise, and children across Lincoln diving into a new book that is all their own because of the Harvest of Books can not be accomplished without the financial support of generous donors, both individuals and businesses, throughout Lincoln (and even outside of the city). Surprisingly, for many children in Lincoln, the Harvest of Books donation is their first and sometimes the only book they can personally call their own to share with their family.

Many adults recall with fondness the joy of their first book and want to help re-create that joy for a child today. Still others want to honor the passing of a friend or loved one who loved reading by making a donation as a memorial, knowing that their donation will not only honor the deceased, but help spread that person’s personal love of reading to a child, possibly making a life-long difference in a child’s life.

Please help us with this worthy enterprise by purchasing books during the Harvest this fall or by sending a donation or memorial to the Harvest of Books at any time of the year. By doing so, you not only will add to the program’s success, but you will enrich the life of a child – a child who will forever remember receiving a beautiful gift from a total stranger. What a special memory to create for a child, and what a special gift to give!