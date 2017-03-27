Hastings Woman Killed in Highway 77 Crash

By Jackie Ourada
|
Mar 27, 2:56 PM
Photo Courtesy of 10/11 News

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 77, at Hickman Road six miles south of Lincoln. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain Ben Houchin said a westbound car didn’t stop at the intersection and was struck by a northbound car, which then struck a south-facing pickup waiting to turn east onto Hickman Road

87-year-old Laverda Baehr, of Hastings, was the westbound driver and died at the scene. The other car’s driver was hospitalized in Lincoln. He’s been identified as 26-year-old James Rivers III, of Beatrice.   The pickup driver wasn’t injured. He’s been identified as 64-year-old Jim Jinings, of Macedonia, Iowa.

Related Content

LPD Searching for Missing Lincoln Woman
University of Nebraska Steering Committee Prepares...
Gretna Senator Criticizes Democrats for Giving Ref...
OPD Fires Pepper Balls During Pro-Trump Rally
Front Line Workers Blame “Soft” Treatm...
Meth Bust In Seward County