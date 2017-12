A fire leaves behind heavy damage to a home in the Havelock area early Tuesday morning.

Lincoln Fire crews were called to the home just north of 65th and Havelock around 1:45 a.m. LFR officials said the front of the house was engulfed in flames and it spread inside the home. Six people will be displaced due to this fire.

No word yet on what started the fire or the exact dollar amount of damage. Personal items, according to LFR, are a total loss.