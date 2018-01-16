Hawaii Goof: Could It Happen Here?

The mistaken Emergency Alert System notification warning of an incoming missile, sent to Hawaii residents January 13, is still being investigated. People in that state received the alert just after 8 a.m., telling everyone in Hawaii to take immediate coverage for an inbound ballistic missile. The message went 38 minutes unanswered before officials followed up and declared it a false alert.

Nebraska EAS Director Rod Ziegler has a guess as to what happened, “From everything I’m reading, this looks like another instance of a training session that maybe had an internet connection and shouldn’t have.”

While other states are learning the alert system, the Nebraska Emergency Alert System is also still in its infancy, and Ziegler said this event reminds operators of the system’s importance and the caution that should be used, “I’m sure something like this will be in the back of the minds of the Nebraska emergency management system as time goes on.”

In Nebraska, the operation’s protocols are still being fleshed out as the system is growing to include the state patrol and county officials. Not every user operates on the same software, though, which could raise concerns on the potential for error.

According to Ziegler, when alert officials practice creating alerts and sending them out, they produce the alert and send it on a closed network with no internet connection. “And I have a feeling that’s probably what happened [in Hawaii],” Ziegler told KFOR News. This isn’t the first time an alert was sent out to the public unintentionally. Ziegler says this has happened before with users setting up the equipment and training others on the alert system.

Ziegler said there isn’t necessarily a big red button to push, causing him to think Hawaii’s false alert was caused by human error. “It’s all computer software,” Ziegler said. “But until we learn what happened, it will be a guessing game on everyone’s part.” He added that a final report on the Hawaii incident will be produced after the investigation is concluded. As to whether that report will be released to the public; “That will be up to the State of Hawaii.”