Iowa golfer and Omaha Creighton Prep grad Alex Schaake earned Stroke Play Qualifying medalist honors and the No. 1 seed for The 50th Nebraska Match Play Championship at Omaha’s Shadow Ridge Country Club on Tuesday. Schaake was one of three players to finish under-par for qualifying at 138 (-6), with Husker Tanner Owen (-3) and Norfolk’s Luke Kluver (-1) also taking top seeds.

Click the links below to see the results and bracket.

Nebraska Match Play Results

Nebraska Match Play Bracket