Haymarket in White Dinner and Dance 2017
By Chris Goforth
|
Jul 14, 2017 @ 11:08 AM

KFOR and the Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation presents the 3rd Annual “Haymarket in White” Dinner & Dance at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Guests will dress all in white, dine on gourmet picnic fare and dance the night away. Attendees can spend a beautiful night at an event that encourages the community to come together to celebrate Lincoln and the Haymarket.

Cocktail hour is at 6:00 p.m. with dinner at 7:00 p.m. Music will be provided by High Heel. Two gourmet picnic dinners will be offered with one free drink ticket during happy hour. Tickets are $45 and $50 per person, depending on dinner selection. DEADLINE TO ORDER TICKETS: Wednesday, August 2 @ 5PM. For more information, please call the Haymarket Office at 402.435.7496.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here.

