Health Official Encourages People To Get Flu Shot With Increased Activity

The latest influenza map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Jan. 20, 2018. (Courtesy of CDC)

If you suffer from health issues, you are strongly encouraged to get a flu shot, especially with a widespread outbreak in Nebraska.

On KFOR’s Paul Durban Show on Wednesday, state epidemiologist Dr. Thomas Safranek said a flu shot will likely reduce your chances of getting sick by 30%.

Dr. Safranek says the most common strain, H3N2, is known to put people in the hospital and can be around for several days.

Flu activity in Lancaster County continues to increase, with provider visits for flu being up significantly. Schools are showing an increase in flu activity and the weekly flu lab positivity rate continues to rise.